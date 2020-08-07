Big Brothers Big Sisters calling on Black men to volunteer with St. Louis children

Black boys, between 5 and 17 years, old make up 80% of the waiting list at Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Missouri

ST. LOUIS — Hundreds of Black children in the St. Louis area are looking for a mentor, a friend. And they’ve been waiting for months.

There are about 600 kids on the waiting list at Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Missouri. Black boys, between 5 and 17 years old, make up 80% of that list.

In response, the agency recently launched a new campaign called “Show Up for Youth” with the goal of recruiting 300 volunteers, including at least 150 black Black men.

“Being explicit in our encouragement to men — saying, yes, you can be a mentor to a child,” said BBSEMO Director of Communications Miya Norfleet.

The pandemic has made it difficult for the agency to perform regular outreach at businesses, college campuses and public events. Recruitment is now virtual.

"On the flip side, we're seeing more interest than we might have expected in wanting in watching to volunteer, in wanting to be there for our youth," Norfleet said.

The agency works to ensure the volunteers and kids are well-suited to each other and that relationships are fun and impactful.

“Matches between Black Bigs and Littles promote positive racial identity while letting young males know they matter,” BBBSEMO Director of Volunteer Recruitment Linda Robinson said. “That means improved social-emotional and mental health — and that’s an outcome with benefits for kids, families, adult volunteers, and the community alike.”

Staff members work with the volunteers and kids throughout their relationship and can help them foster a bond — even if it's one that starts online.

"Right now, we are encouraging virtual relationships and providing tools to help build and maintain connections," Norfleet said. "For new volunteers, the first three months are virtual. For existing, we encourage social distancing, not riding in cars together."

Couples and entire families can also volunteer to mentor a child or teen. The organization asks Bigs for a one-year commitment and to spend at least four hours a month with their Little.

“Show Up for Youth” campaign and recruitment will continue through the rest of the year. To sign up to become a Big, visit www.bbbsemo.org /volunteer .