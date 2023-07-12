Big corporate names give millions to close access to MetroLink

Bi-State Development, which oversees MetroLink, has received over $10.3 million in private-sector contributions for the security plan, from a combined 16 donors.

ST. LOUIS — Big corporate names in St. Louis have donated millions of dollars to MetroLink's Secure Platform Plan, its $52 million project to control access to platforms across the 46-mile light rail system.

Bi-State Development, which oversees MetroLink, has received over $10.3 million in private-sector contributions for the security plan, from a combined 16 donors, officials said Wednesday.

The plan calls for fare collection gates and fencing to be installed at MetroLink stations to boost security.

The biggest contributor is Clayton-based car rental giant Enterprise Holdings, which has contributed more than $4.94 million to the Secure Platform Plan. The Clayton-based company, which operates the Enterprise Rent-A-Car, National Car Rental and Alamo brands, is a big civic donor, and has more than 5,000 local employees.

Another big donor to the MetroLink project is Centene Corp., the managed health care company, with a $2 million gift.