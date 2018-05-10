ST. LOUIS — Welcome to The Ville. It's one of the more historic neighborhoods in St. Louis and it's one that's seen some rough times over the years. But maybe things are changing.

According to SLMPD crime statistics, crime is down nearly 43 percent in 2018 compared to 2017.

"First and foremost, I am thankful. Thank You Lord. that is a big Hallelujah. There is nobody but God that can move in these kind of situations to have that kind of drop. But at the same time, I'm prayerful because we have to do something about the violence," said Pastor Charles Norris with St. James AME Church.

Norris is trying to do something about the violence. He's been on the front lines with other pastors hosting town hall forums on gun violence and even holding a prayer meeting back in January outside a known drug market.

"The churches are coming together, and the people are coming together," Norris said.

More police are also coming to the neighborhood. At the beginning of 2018, The Ville was one of a handful of neighborhoods in north St. Louis that St. Louis police chief John Hayden allocated more resources to in hopes of curbing crime. The area police pinpointed is known as "Hayden's Rectangle."

"Almost two years ago I was surprised that I never saw police around here, that's the way it felt. There is definitely a greater presence of police patrolling the neighborhood. There also seems to be fewer houses where questionable activity was happening," Norris said.

While Norris is grateful that robberies, burglaries and assaults are down, he still calls the new crime statistics bittersweet. That's because homicides are up in 2018. Through September, five people have been killed in The Ville. At this time last year there were two homicides.

He knows more work on the streets is needed.

"At the core of this, it's a relationship issue," Norris said.

While the statistics say crime is down and Norris feels the neighborhood has become safer, Fourth Ward Alderman Sam Moore doesn't think much has changed. He told 5 On Your Side that he actually thinks crime is getting worse in his ward. He questions the police stats and said he's burned-out from all the issues he continues to see.

James Clark with Better Family Life said he has definitely noticed positive traction in the neighborhood and said more resources will be coming to the neighborhood in hopes of seeing crime continue its downward slide.

