Police investigating break-in at Big River Running Company

The building owner told 5 On Your Side that many items were stolen from the store

ST. LOUIS — Big River Running Company's south city store was broken into early Thursday morning

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a burglary call at about 1:20 a.m. on 5352 Devonshire Ave in the Southampton neighborhood.

The building owner told 5 On Your Side that many items were stolen from the store, which sells sports apparel. The door was broken open and clothing could be seen strewn about the store.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department was at the scene investigating Thursday morning.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.