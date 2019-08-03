ST. LOUIS – Chefs and cyclists are coming together to raise money for ‘St. Louis Chefs for Food Justice.’

James Beard winner Gerard Craft’s restaurant Pastaria in partnership with Big Shark Bicycle Company will support an over 300-mile bike ride to raise money for a special cause.

The Pastaria to Pastaria ride will begin at Craft’s restaurant in Clayton on March 13 and end at the concept’s Nashville location on Match 15.

The charity ride will raise funds and awareness for a new non-profit organization established by a group of local chefs, restaurant owners and farmers, St. Louis Chefs for Food Justice. Any $50 donation to support the ride here will be entered to win in-home catering for 20 people from Pastaria.

“The beneficiaries of St. Louis Chefs for Food Justice are two-fold,” explains Craft. “Our efforts help the hunger crisis in our community as well as support local farmers. Owning and running a small farm is a tough business. With unpredictable yields and sales, it is difficult for our amazing local farmers to make a profit, so we want to help their businesses for the greater good. We are challenging local restaurants to work with us to buy local farms’ surplus produce to make a special dish for their menu. The profits from the dish will be split between the famers and area hunger organizations. In addition, participating restaurants will also donate servings of the dish to local shelters.”

Chef Craft bought over a 1,000 pounds of surplus squash from Bohlen Family Farms in Perryville. With the help of countless volunteers, he processed the squash, which would have otherwise been destroyed, to make soup. Half of the soup was immediately donated to area shelters and the other half was sold at Craft’s Brasswell restaurant, inside of Rockwell Beer Co. The profits from the soup sales went back to the farmers as well as local hunger organizations.

“The challenge of the ride shows our dedication to strengthening our food ecosystem here in St. Louis as well as Nashville,” says Chef Craft.