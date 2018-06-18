ST. LOUIS -- Police say bike thefts are on the rise in Central West End.

In the past few weeks, someone has stolen dozens of bikes in the community.

" It doesn't surprise me,” bike rider Carrie Zukoski said.

According to police, as the weather gets nicer more thieves are on the streets and on the lookout for expensive bikes.

"I’ve ridden centuries around Lake Tahoe with it and around Alton and all sorts of things. It’s just been through thick and then with me,” Zukoski said.

Zukoski has been an avid bike rider for decades. She said someone stole a bike that had a lot of meaning to her two weeks ago.

“It’s kind of the bike that’s been with me the longest. I got it in the early 90s," Zukoski said. "When it went missing, initially I was really really sad.”

Last week, police arrested the suspect they believe is responsible for many bike thefts in the area. Surveillance pictures given to 5 On Your Side show Lorse Weatherspoon taking off with bikes in the community. He is charged with stealing. It's a misdemeanor offense.

"That thief had been zeroing in on certain areas of the central west end and really looking for crimes of opportunity," Zukoski said.

If you want to protect your bike, you should invest in sturdy U-locks. Experts say these are tough to remove and will deter thieves. Some other tips to make sure thieves don't swipe your wheels:

Keep bikes locked to a bike rack or other secure place.

If it is stolen, report it right away and make sure you have a photo and the make, model and serial number for your bike so it can be traced back to you if police find it.

Officers also say it's good idea to register your bike online. If you live in the Central West End, you can register it at cwensi.com.

