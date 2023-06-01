Billy G's Finer Diner opening in Chesterfield, hiring for 150 open positions

Billy G's Finer Diner, a spinoff of Billy G's in Kirkwood, will serve all-day breakfast and lunch at its retro-themed location at 1772 Clarkson Road.

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — The Gianino Family of restaurants is looking to fill 150 open positions for a new eatery set to open this June in the Chesterfield Valley.

Billy G's Finer Diner, a spinoff of Billy G's in Kirkwood, will serve all-day breakfast and lunch at its retro-themed location at 1772 Clarkson Road. The restaurant group said the restaurant has already hired more than 50 employees.

"I'm very proud of all our team's work to get the Finer Diner space ready to go," said Billy Gianino Jr in a news release regarding the open positions. "At Billy G's Finer Diner, we hold our employees in the highest regard as they form the bedrock of our outstanding service. We are searching for enthusiastic individuals who are committed to providing an unmatched dining experience to our guests."

The restaurant will be open seven days a week and features a full-service bar and a walk-up coffee bar. Open positions include managers, servers, cooks, hosts, dishwashers, bartenders and bussers.

"We are so excited to bring our new restaurant concept to Chesterfield," said Allen Corzine, the diner's general manager. "The Finer Diner is going to be a fun, fast-paced workplace, and we're looking forward to growing our family of employees."

Those who are interested can apply at billygsfinerdiner.com or fill out a paper application at the diner's brick-and-mortar location. Resumes and applications may also be emailed to careers@BillyGsFinerDiner.com.