Bird Flu: Presumptive positive case found in St. Louis County

This is the sixth case of bird flu reported in wild birds in Missouri in Spring 2022 and the first case in St. Louis County, officials said.

Bird flu has been detected in the U.S. in recent months in both wild birds and commercial flocks.

The bird flu is not an immediate public health threat, a statement from the St. Louis County Department of Health said. Acting director Dr. Faisal Khan said the test marks the importance of health surveillance testing in both animals and people.

Dr. Khan said people should take caution if they see sick or dead birds.

“Even though HPAI is very rare in humans, it is important to not handle sick or dead birds and report any sick or dead wild birds to the Missouri Department of Conservation,” Dr. Khan said.

Any bird can get infected with bird flu, according to the health dept. statement.

Infected birds will display neurological symptoms like tremors, head tilting, and the inability to fly or walk properly.

Steps to minimize the risk: