MDC, police asking for help after 6 protected migratory birds illegally killed

WASHINGTON, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Conservation and Washington Police Department are asking for help in identifying who illegally killed six protected migratory waterfowl at the Lions Lake in the City of Washington early Thursday morning.
According to a Facebook post from the Missouri Department of Conservation, six Canada geese and one domestic duck were intentionally struck by a vehicle.
If you have any information, you are asked contact the Washington Police Department at 636-390-1050, Conservation Agent Ben Pursley at 636-744-2974, or to remain anonymous, call Operation Game Thief at 1-800-392-1111.
