BELLEVILLE, Ill. — Pope Francis has appointed a new bishop for the Belleville diocese.

Bishop Edward Braxton resigned from the diocese of Belleville, according to a press release.

The Pope has appointed the Rev. Michael G. McGovern, of the clergy of the archdiocese of Chicago, as the new Belleville bishop.

Bishop-elect Michael G. McGovern was born in 1964 in Chicago. He attended Christ the King parish primary school in Chicago and Saint Ignatius College Prep secondary school in Chicago. He obtained his baccalaureate in philosophy at Loyola University Chicago and studied at DePaul University School of Law.

Braxton has served as bishop of the Belleville diocese since 2005.

