BJC Healthcare names new vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion

Steven Player will assume the newly-created role on Nov. 1

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — BJC Healthcare appointed Steven Player to a newly-created role aimed at improving equity in the hospital system.

According to a news release, Player is the current executive director of diversity, inclusion and community engagement for Barnes-Jewish Hospital.

Player will assume the new role starting Nov. 1.

In September, Players was awarded a 2020 Diverse Business Leader Award by St. Louis Business Journal.

Player first joined Barnes-Jewish hospital in 1995 as a pharmacy intern and worked his way up to inpatient pharmacy manager. He co-founded the BJH, Express Scripts and St. Louis College of Pharmacy Pharmacy Summer Institute and created the Barnes-Jewish Hospital-Xavier University College of Pharmacy collaboration, which both serve as "diverse workforce pipelines into the health care field," the release said.