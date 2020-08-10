BJC Healthcare names new vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — BJC Healthcare appointed Steven Player to a newly-created role aimed at improving equity in the hospital system.
According to a news release, Player is the current executive director of diversity, inclusion and community engagement for Barnes-Jewish Hospital.
Player will assume the new role starting Nov. 1.
In September, Players was awarded a 2020 Diverse Business Leader Award by St. Louis Business Journal.
Player first joined Barnes-Jewish hospital in 1995 as a pharmacy intern and worked his way up to inpatient pharmacy manager. He co-founded the BJH, Express Scripts and St. Louis College of Pharmacy Pharmacy Summer Institute and created the Barnes-Jewish Hospital-Xavier University College of Pharmacy collaboration, which both serve as "diverse workforce pipelines into the health care field," the release said.
Player earned his doctorate of pharmacy degree from Xavier University of Louisiana College of Pharmacy in New Orleans, a master’s degree in business administration from Webster University, certificate in diversity management in health care from the Institute for Diversity and Health Equity and Georgetown University.