BJC to break ground on new Barnes-Jewish Hospital tower

ST. LOUIS — Crews will break ground on a new 16-story tower at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in October. The tower will occupy the former site of the the Queeny Tower.

This is part of a long-term project to upgrade the Washington University Medical Campus through construction and renovations, with the goal of improving the experience of patients and their families.

"This new facility ensures our patients have the best possible environment with the latest technology and best practices in patient care," said Paul Scheel, Jr., MD, CEO, Washington University Physicians in a news release. "In addition, this new environment will better enable our physicians to enhance the education of future medical and health care professionals."

The 660,000-square-foot tower will include 224 private rooms and 56 ICU rooms for heart and vascular patients. It will also have a family lounge with a business center, kitchenette, quiet rooms, and laundry facilities as well as two rooftop gardens.

The tower will house a surgical prep and recovery area on two floors. Additionally, two floors will be dedicated to a modern imaging center. It will also include a patient meal preparation facility and a cafeteria for patients and staff.

According to BJC, the design of the tower complements Barnes-Jewish Hospital’s Parkview Tower and the St. Louis Children’s Hospital expansion, completed in 2018. They say with this new tower they will be one step closer to unifying the skyline of the medical campus between Forest Park Avenue to Barnes Jewish Plaza.

Also included in the improvements along Barnes-Jewish Plaza are an elevated pedestrian walkway will lead from parking to a redesigned and expanded lobby, gift shop and coffee bar.