Longtime St. Louis barber retiring

Every wall at Austin Barbershop is covered with memorabilia, college pennants or photos of clients.

ST. LOUIS — A longtime barber on the westside of St. Louis is calling it a career after 55 years of being a barber.

Eddie D. Woods has been at his shop near the corner of Delmar and Union Boulevards for years.

He's cut pro athletes, mayors and thousands of other St. Louisans.

"They help me build my house, send my kids to college and was good in the neighborhood," Woods said. "I never had any problems with Black kids."

His career started back when Woods was a kid.

"The only thing that drove me to where I am today is my father when he took me in the barbershop," the owner said. "At that time, they were talking and telling jokes. At the time it was the only thing I wanted to be."

After serving as a Marine, Woods graduated from barber school in downtown St. Louis in 1967. Now he's proud whenever he sees a kid grow up in his shop and head off on their own endeavors.

"The kids that come in here, when they went to college I told them to bring me back a (college) pennant," he said.

His shop is lined with college pennants, pictures and memorabilia of iconic figures in our nation's history. He wishes more prominent St. Louisians stayed in the predominantly black neighborhoods they grew up in.

"Some of the people that came in here moved out of the neighborhood because they didn't try to fix what was going on," Woods said. "So they let the schools close."

Woods wishes his community leaned more on homegrown leaders. He's just happy he played a part in their success and happy some of that love was reciprocated to help him.

"I learned how to invest my money in the stock market," Woods said. "I was scared but my friends taught me. A lot of the Rams football players came in here (and helped me)."