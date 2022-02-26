Urban League honors Art Holliday, Robert Townsend

Twelve local Black journalists were recognized with the organization's 2022 Outstanding Merit Award as part of a Black History Month celebration.

ST. LOUIS — The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis presented 5 On Your Side's Art Holliday and Robert Townsend with its 2022 Outstanding Merit Award Saturday.

In addition to Holliday and Townsend, 10 other local Black journalists received the award for their achievements and contributions to the field of journalism and communications.

The ceremony was held as part of a Black History Month celebration at the Urban League's headquarters in north St. Louis. Saturday marked the second time the Urban League has presented the Outstanding Merit Award to journalists.

Holliday is the news director at 5 On Your Side after years as an anchor for "Today In St. Louis" and general assignment reporter. Townsend is a veteran journalist who reports for 5 On Your Side's evening broadcasts.

Immediately following the ceremony, the Urban League held its regularly scheduled drive-thru distribution event along with Operation Food Search and the city of St. Louis. The event was expected to assist up to 3,000 families with food, toiletries and personal protective equipment.