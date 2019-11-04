Black hole image makes history... It's an image scientists believed we'd never see in our lifetime, but this morning the world is in awe over the very first image of a black hole. The photo shows the hole, nearly the size of our entire solar system, as a dark patch surrounded by a red ring of super-hot gases. Now that we've seen a black hole, scientists say it helps confirm a theory first derived from Albert Einstein. Jessica Dempsey, another co-discoverer and deputy director of the East Asian Observatory in Hawaii, said the fiery circle reminded her of the flaming Eye of Sauron from the "Lord of the Rings" trilogy.

Kicked out and busted... Police in London arrested WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange at the Ecuadorean embassy Thursday for failing to surrender to the court in 2012, shortly after the South American nation revoked his asylum. Ecuador's president Lenin Moreno said in a tweet that his government withdrew Assange's status for repeated violations of international conventions. Moreno described it as a "sovereign decision" due to "repeated violations to international conventions and daily-life."

What is Candida auris?.... Health Officials are sounding the alarm on a drug-resistant fungus they are calling a “serious and global health threat.” The CDC says there have already been 587 confirmed cases of Candida Auris in the United States. The fungus is a type of yeast first identified in Japan in 2009 and not seen in the US until 2013. It can cause severe illness including fever and chills and is resistant to multiple antifungal drugs.



13? 13? 13?... There’s been another carjacking in St. Louis and this time the suspect isn’t even old enough to drive. He’s just 13-years-old. Police say the boy carjacked a woman yesterday on Cherokee Street. The woman says the boy walked up with a gun and forced her out of the car. He then sped off and crashed before police caught up with him about 20 minutes later.

1 down, 3 to go... Blues fans were out-numbered last night in Winnipeg, but they were still able to pull off a dramatic finish. With just over two minutes to go, Tyler Bozak scored while falling backwards and broke a 1-1 tie. It proved to be the winning goal. The blues win game one of the playoff series 2-to-1. Game two is Friday night in Winnipeg.

Cards Last Night

Give David Freese all the ovations

Game Six of the 2011 World Series holds a special place in the heart of every Cardinals fan, and for good reason It's the most absolutely insane ending to a sporting event I've ever seen and will likely ever see. One of our favorite aspects of Busch Stadium etiquette is what happens when former players, no matter how small a role they played on the teams they were on, get recognized by the crowd when they step to the plate.... Read The Entire Story Here

