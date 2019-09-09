ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Two people were injured in an apartment fire Monday morning in north county.

It happened at 2:15 a.m. while most people were asleep in the Whispering Lake Apartments in Black Jack. Neighbors said they saw St. Louis County police officers going from door to door to make sure residents woke up and got out safely.

The Black Jack Fire Protection District confirmed two people were injured: an officer and a resident. One woman said she saw the officer go into the complex three times to check on residents. She said he was taken to the hospital for breathing in too much smoke.

The officer was released from the hospital within a few hours and is back in service.

The other person who was injured lived in the upstairs apartment where the fire appeared to start. That resident suffered burns on their hands, but fire officials didn’t know the severity of the injury.

Top stories people are reading right now: