BLACK JACK, Mo. — Several St. Louis County firefighters went above and beyond over the weekend for a veteran.

According to Black Jack Fire Protection District, Pumper 3720 responded to the home of a Vietnam veteran and found out that he was in need of handrails.

On Feb. 15, Black Jack Firefighters Community Outreach purchased and installed the handrails.

“The veteran received two Purple Hearts in Vietnam and we thank him for his service to our country!” the Black Jack Fire Protection District said on Facebook.

The post on Facebook has several comments.

“Firefighters are an amazing group of people!! Thank you to all Black Jack Firefighters that took the time to take care of our Veterans in need!” Chuck Vogelsang wrote.

