Black Rhinoceros leaves the Saint Louis Zoo

Moyo was born at The Zoo in 2017.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — Moyo, a black rhinoceros, left the Saint Louis Zoo back in June.

The Saint Louis Zoo announced that based on a breeding recommendation by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA), they had moved Moyo to the Birmingham Zoo in Alabama.

He arrived safely on June 11.

The move was based on breeding recommendations by the AZA Black Rhino Species Survival Plan®, to manage a genetically healthy population of this species in Zoos across North America. The plan hopes to grow and strengthen the black rhino population.

“Moyo is a special rhino, and we really miss him. We have seen him grow up throughout the last five years, and we are happy to see him start this next chapter of his life,” said Katie Pilgram-Kloppe, Zoological Manager, River’s Edge, in a news release. “This recommendation is a great win for the future of black rhinos. We are excited for Moyo and his opportunity to start a family of his own.”

Moyo will be joined by a female black rhino and will have the opportunity to create a family.

Moyo was born at the Saint Louis Zoo back on May 17, 2017. He was only the second black rhino to be born at The Zoo in 26 years.

His brother, Ruka, was born at The Zoo in 2011. He also left The Zoo in 2015, moving to an AZA-affiliated institution.

The Saint Louis Zoo participates with the AZA Species Survival Plans for many species. They also work with the Saint Louis Zoo WildCare Institute Center for conservation and in the Horn Of Africa.