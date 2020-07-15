Crews to close Blanchette Bridge in St. Charles this weekend

The eastbound bridge will close at 9 p.m. on Friday through early Sunday morning

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Transportation will close the eastbound Interstate 70 Blanchette Bridge this weekend.

The closure is part of the preparation to switch traffic to the second phase of rehabilitation work for the eastbound Blanchette Bridge, according to a news release.

The eastbound bridge will close beginning at 9 p.m. Friday, July 17 and continuing through early Sunday morning. The closure includes the right lane of eastbound I-70 and the on-ramp from Fifth Street.

The left two lanes of eastbound I-70 will remain open across the westbound bridge, the release said.

Drivers can use Route 94, Route 370 and Interstate 64 as detour routes.

