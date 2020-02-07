Eastbound I-70 Blanchette Bridge to close nightly starting Monday

All eastbound I-70 traffic will use two lanes of the westbound bridge

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — The eastbound Interstate 70 Blanchette Missouri River Bridge will close nightly next week in preparation for construction work.

The eastbound lanes of the bridge will be closed from 9 p.m.-5 a.m. from July 6 until July 10.

The ramp from 5th Street to eastbound I-70 will also be closed, and all eastbound I-70 traffic will use two lanes of the westbound bridge. Drivers can also take Route 94 as an alternate route.

The Missouri Department of Transportation said the closure comes as it prepares to switch traffic to the second phase of rehabilitation for the bridge.

For more information on road closures, visit MoDOT's traveler map.