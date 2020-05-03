ST. LOUIS — Drivers should expect to see major delays this weekend as crews conduct lane switches on the Blanchette Missouri River Bridge in preparation for a construction project.

The Missouri Department of Conservation said the work is expected to be finished by November.

MoDOT released the following timeline for the project:

Thursday from 8 a.m.-2 p.m., up to two westbound lanes will be closed as crews start work on a moving operation for the right westbound lane.

Crews will close the northbound Route 141 to westbound Interstate 70 loop ramp starting at 8 p.m. Friday until 5 p.m. Saturday.

Up to three lanes westbound could close during the day Saturday as crews prepare to move two eastbound lanes onto the westbound bridge. Drivers should expect up to a 10-minute closure on the westbound bridge during various times on Saturday.

By Monday, the westbound bridge only will be reduced to three lanes until mid-November, and the eastbound bridge will be reduced to four lanes through November.

Message boards will be in place to alert drivers of closures. MoDOT suggests Route 370, Route 364, and Interstate 64/Route 40 as alternative routes.

"Rehabilitating the eastbound portion of the I-70 Missouri River Bridge is critical so it can be viable for another 20 years," MoDOT said on its website. "The eastbound I-70 Missouri River Bridge opened in 1978 and due to the age of the bridge, improvements are needed. A variety of repairs will be made including replacing expansion joints, repairing the steel structure, sealing the bridge deck, and full paint replacement."

For updates on the project's progress, click here.

