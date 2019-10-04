ST. LOUIS — A north St. Louis woman says her therapy dog was mauled by the neighbor's pit bulls after she reported the dogs as problems for years.



When Jesuita and Charles Johnson came home from grocery shopping Sunday afternoon, they let out their two shih tzus, Jake and Pierre, into the fenced front yard.

"I heard Jake barking and then I heard another bark and I thought, ‘Oh, this is strange,'" Jesuita Johnson said.

Jesuita is blind. Jake and Pierre are her therapy dogs.

"Then I heard my dog, like, screaming,” she said.

Charles rushed outside to see what was wrong.

"They had attacked Jake. They had him pinned down, both of them was(sic) biting him, severely,” he said.

The Johnsons said two of their neighbor's pit bulls somehow got into the fenced yard and mauled Jake. Charles said he pulled one of the dogs off Jake.

"And he was in bad shape. He was shaking like he was having a seizure,” Charles said. "His eye was out of its socket, it was hanging out."

It's that injury that's so difficult for Jesuita.

"It's almost like when I lost my sight. That's all I can think about,” she said, crying.

The Johnsons said Jake was so badly hurt they had no choice but to put him down.

"He was my life,” Jesuita said.

It's a devastating loss, and a frustrating one, too. The Johnsons said they've been trying to get help for years.

5 On Your Side found a record of a half-dozen complaints to the Citizens’ Service Bureau for "pet noncompliance" on their block since 2015.

No one was home when we knocked on the neighbor's door Tuesday, and there was no sign of dogs in the backyard.

"By me being totally blind — I'm total — I don't know when they're out, I don't know when they will attack me. I'm just living in fear, and it's horrible, horrible to have to live like this,” Jesuita said.