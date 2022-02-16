Blood crisis with Red Cross involves a need for volunteers, not just donors

It puts more work on the paid staff who are there to draw your blood. That could mean longer wait times when you go to give blood.

ST. LOUIS — It's not just a lack of donors leading to the blood crisis across the country. The American Red Cross is also in desperate need of volunteers to work donation drives.

The Cardinals are stepping up to host a blood drive at Bush Stadium Saturday. They're partnering with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. The two organizations want to do their part to help an agency battling a critical need.

You've probably heard of the critical need for blood donation for quite some time now.

"We have less than a day's supply. In many cases, it's a half to three-quarters of a day supply,” said Joe Zydlo with the American Red Cross.

Fortunately, many of you have heeded the call.

"I think the community wants to come in and donate. Now it's 'do we have enough opportunities for them?'" Zydlo said.

He said it’s also a matter of having enough volunteers to staff the blood drives. Those roles are vital.

"They'll come in, help check people in, make sure that you’re going to the right section, [they will say] ‘here's where the appointments sit right here. If you have an appointment, we’re going to put you on this side,'" Zydlo explained.

Right now, the St. Louis area is down some 130 volunteers. That puts more work on the paid staff who are there to draw your blood. That could mean longer wait times when you go to give blood. That’s why the Red Cross is making a plea not just for donors, but also for people to give of their time.

"To make sure everything goes smoothly and that we’re going in the proper order. It allows our collections staff to take a little bit of extra unadded stress that they don't need. They're trying to get donors through as soon as possible,” Zydlo said.

This as the Cardinals and the St. Louis Police Department are stepping up to help fill that other need. They're offering an opportunity for people who want to give blood. A donation drive will happen at Bush Stadium Saturday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Organizers just ask that you go online and make an appointment so they know how many people to expect.

“The shortage of blood supplies impacts patients from all walks of life, including our first responders,” said St. Louis Metropolitan Police Chief John Hayden. “In fact, one of our officers critically wounded in a January shooting while attempting to apprehend suspects required a blood transfusion which was instrumental in saving the officer’s life. We hope that by hosting this blood drive, we can help combat the current need for blood products at our area hospitals and blood banks.”

“We are proud to partner with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and the American Red Cross to host a blood drive at Busch Stadium,” said Cardinals President Bill DeWitt III. “The ballpark provides ample space and an accessible, central location for this critical regional initiative.”

With or without the ideal number of volunteers on hand, the work still must go on and the Red Cross is hoping Saturday's big event will spark more people to say this....

"’Hey, I can go and donate blood at Bush Stadium. That's kind of cool. You know? I'll come and do that.’ It gives me an excuse to get over there,” Zydlo added.

