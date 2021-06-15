What the severe nationwide blood shortage means for St. Louis hospitals

Red Cross has seen demand from trauma centers climb by 10% in 2021, which is more than five times the growth of other facilities that provide blood transfusions.

ST. LOUIS — The American Red Cross is facing a severe blood shortage as the number of trauma cases, organ transplants and elective surgeries climb.

Right now, the Red Cross said hospitals are dealing with a high number of traumas and emergency room visits, as well as overdoses and resulting transplants.

A spokesperson for St. Luke's Hospital added that elective surgeries are back to pre-pandemic levels.

Compared to 2019, the Red Cross has seen demand from trauma centers climb by 10% in 2021, which is more than five times the growth of other facilities that provide blood transfusions.

Officials also said that 20-40% of trauma deaths that occur after hospital admission involve massive hemorrhaging. In these cases, doctors may need hundreds of blood products, depending on the severity of the trauma, to save a life.

“When seconds count in emergency trauma situations, it’s the blood already on the shelves that can make the difference in lifesaving care,” said Chris Baker, regional donor services executive for the Red Cross Missouri and Arkansas and Southwest/Southeast Illinois Region. “As many people begin to enjoy travel and time with loved ones again this summer, patients are relying on the generosity of donors to help ensure they have access to the treatment they need. Please consider blood donation as a summer activity that can help save lives.”

Beyond trauma needs, there's another issue. People may have deferred care during the height of the pandemic and they are dealing with more advanced disease progression, which requires more blood transfusions.

Over the last three months, the Red Cross distributed about 75,000 more blood products than expected to meet these needs.

According to the Red Cross, as a result of this shortage, some hospitals are being forced to slow the pace of elective surgeries until the blood supply stabilizes.

A spokesperson for SSM Health said right now, the blood shortage has not impacted their St. Louis area hospitals.

Mercy also added it's not in a crisis, but blood donations are always needed.

Donors of all blood types, especially type O and those giving platelets, are needed. Nearly half of all platelet donations are given to patients undergoing cancer treatments.

BJC HealthCare also stressed the special need for type O donations.

"The American Red Cross informed BJC HealthCare this week that the Red Cross is experiencing a nationwide shortage of blood products, particularly group O red blood cells. BJC HealthCare’s supplies are currently adequate, but the expected duration of the nationwide shortage is not known. BJC has not had to reduce any care services due to this issue, and is tracking the situation closely."

COVID-19 SAFETY WHEN DONATING

Fully vaccinated individuals, including staff and donors, do not need to wear masks or social distance. Those who are unvaccinated are required to wear masks and socially distance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive.

In most cases, those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine can donate. But knowing the name of the manufacturer of the vaccine is important in determining donation eligibility.

As a thank you, a $5 Amazon Gift Card will be given out to donors until June 30.

You can schedule an appointment to give blood by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, by visiting the Red Cross donor site here, calling 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or by enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

ANNUAL ST. LOUIS CARDINALS BLOOD DRIVE

The Cardinals, Bally Sports Midwest and the American Red Cross are hosting the 18th annual St. Louis Cardinals Blood Drive June 15-17.

While supplies last, everyone who attempts to donate will receive a limited-edition St. Louis Cardinals shirt and bonus item.

Since 2004, more than 14,750 blood donations have been collected at Cardinals Blood Drive events.

This year, the goal is to collect more than 1,600 donations of lifesaving blood at 23 locations in the greater St. Louis area.

Tuesday, June 15 – all times at 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Salvation Army Gateway Citadel Corps, 824 Union Rd., St. Louis, Mo. 63123

Lion’s Den Valley Park, 1001 St. Louis Ave., Valley Park, Mo. 63088

Crystal City Elks Lodge #1721, 4 Elks Drive, Crystal City, Mo. 63019

Meramec Arnold Elks, 1515 Miller Road, Imperial, MO. 63052

Eagle Springs Golf Course, 2575 Redman Ave., St. Louis, Mo. 63136

St. Clement Knights of Columbus Hall, 14516 Highway J, Bowling Green, Mo. 63334

Drury Inn Suites, 145 N. 44th Street, Mount Vernon, Ill. 62864

Turner Hall, 211 E. Cherry St., Columbia, Ill. 62236

Columbus Plaza, 1 Columbus Plaza, Collinsville, Ill. 62234

Greater Alton Church, 506 E. Airline Dr., East Alton, Ill. 62024

Wednesday, June 16 – All times 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. (unless noted)

The Center at Clayton, 50 Gay Avenue, Clayton, Mo. 63105

Woods Fort Restaurant and Banquet Center, #1 Country Club Drive, Troy, Mo. 63379

Ballwin Community Center, 1 Ballwin Commons Circle Drive, Ballwin, Mo. 63021

Favazza’s on the Hill, 5201 Southwest Ave., St. Louis, Mo. 63139

St. Luke’s UMC, 2761 Telegraph Rd., St. Louis, Mo. 63125

Washington Elks Lodge #1559, 1459 West Fifth St., Washington, Mo. 63090

O’Fallon Family YMCA, 3451 Pheasant Meadow Dr., O’Fallon, Mo. 63366

Bayless High School, 4532 Weber Rd., St. Louis, Mo. 63123

Chester American Legion Hall, 500 E. Opdyke, Chester, Ill. 62233 – 12:45 – 5:45 p.m.

Thursday, June 17 – 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.