Blue line Metrolink trains running on limited schedule Friday

ST. LOUIS — Blue line MetroLink trains are running on a limited schedule Friday, an announcement from Bi-State Development said.

According to the statement, blue line trains are only operating between the Shrewsbury-Lansdowne I-44 and Forest Park-DeBaliviere MetroLink stations. The change is expected to last until the early afternoon.

Riders will need to transfer between the blue line and red line trains to make trips beyond these changes.

Red Line trains may experience delays of up to 10 minutes because of the change.

The statement did not say why the train routes were being changed.