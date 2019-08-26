ST. LOUIS — Changes are coming to the Enterprise Center.

The Blues and Enterprise Center announced a new clear bag policy for all events.

The new policy will go into effect when the building reopens following its third phase of renovations on Sept. 3 for the John Mayer concert.

Fans will no longer be required to empty their pockets prior to passing through metal detectors due to upgrades in technology. The facility will also deploy X-Ray machines at key locations throughout the venue, according to a press release.

The Blues and Enterprise Center said fans are encouraged to not bring bags. If guests wish to bring a bag, it must be clear and meet the criteria below. The new policy is in line with best practices found at other major entertainment venues, along with new NHL security measures. Individual events may elect to enforce a stricter policy than the arena policy at their discretion.

Fans choosing to bring a bag to the arena will be able to bring in the following:

• Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches.

• One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or similar).

• Wallets, small clutch bags, with or without a handle or strap and does not exceed 4.5 inches by 6.5 inches.

• Diaper bags (with child) after inspection.

• An exception will be made for medically necessary items that cannot fit into a clear bag, after proper inspection.

For fans interested in purchasing bags, St. Louis Blues branded clear bags will be available starting on Sept. 3 in the STL Authentics Team Store located at 14th and Clark or online at stlauthentics.com.

To help guests and fans with the transition, booths will be available at entrances outside of the arena for fans to purchase bags the night of an event or game.

For additional information about prohibited items and the new security policy, please visit stlouisblues.com/clearbag.

