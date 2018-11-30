ST. LOUIS – The Board of Aldermen approved a resolution for a soccer stadium in St. Louis.

The resolution passed 26-2 on Friday.

The next step is to get the stadium plan finalized. The proposed stadium would be west of Union Station along Market Street.

President Reed's statement

“It is an exciting day for St. Louis. Today, the City of St. Louis showed the MLS that we are ready for soccer to come to town. We couldn’t be more thankful and grateful for the Taylor and Kavanaugh families for this investment in the future of our City.

If we want to address the issues of public safety, housing, infrastructure and more, we need to boost our economy and this is one way to do it.

I look forward to the future of this project and the future of this City.”

The resolution lays out how certain state and local tax incentives will fit into the plan. However, it did not approve those tax incentives. It simply says that the overwhelming majority of the city’s aldermen support them.

The vote is in, and the Board of Aldermen have passed the Resolution! This is a big win towards us showing @MLS we have support from the city on our stadium proposal. A huge thanks to @PresReed, the entire Board and all of you fans! #MLS4THELOU pic.twitter.com/4m9iVptZYS — MLS4TheLou (@MLS4theLou) November 30, 2018

