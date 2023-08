Authorities said fumes built up in the engine area of the boat and a spark set off an explosion.

MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. — Sixteen people were injured Friday afternoon in a boat explosion at Millstone Marina at Lake of the Ozarks.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol's Troop F said gas fumes built up in the engine area and a spark set off an explosion at around 4:30 Friday.

Of the 16 injured, 15 were on the boat and one was on the dock. Injuries ranged from minor to moderate, MSHP said.