State Sen. Bob Onder drops out of Republican primary for St. Charles County Executive

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — Missouri Sen. Bob Onder is dropping out of the race for St. Charles County executive, saying the decision was "best for my family."

The withdrawal comes just months after Onder announced in February his intention to run in the Aug. 2022 Republican primary against current St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann, who is serving his fourth term in office and seeking reelection.

Onder announced his withdrawal in a statement to supporters.

"While I will continue to engage in public policy in order to serve our great county and our great country, after lengthy discussion, reflection and prayer, my wife Allison and I have concluded that it is not in the best interests of our family that I continue the race for St. Charles County Executive," the statement said. "This decision, I believe, is best for my family, and will also allow me to focus on elections deeply important to the future of our state, including the race for my own replacement in Senate District 2."

Onder, who is term-limited for state senate, said he has endorsed State Representative Nick Schroer as his replacement.

Onder was one of several senators who were critical of new state redistricting legislation that was signed into law last month. While he called it “a reasonably strong 6-2 map” for Republicans, the conservative state senator criticized colleagues for not adopting an even more partisan plan.

In his last run for office, Ehlmann won the 2018 general election by more than 20% over Democrat Lorna Frahm. Ehlmann ran unopposed in the primary in 2018.

Missouri's 2022 primary elections will be held Aug. 2.