2 bodies found Saturday in East St. Louis

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — The Illinois State Police Public Safety Enforcement Group launched two separate death investigations after bodies were found just hours apart Saturday in East St. Louis.

According to ISP, the East St. Louis Police Department requested PSEG agents to the 1700 block of Ridge Avenue just before 10 a.m. Saturday to conduct a death investigation.

A short time later, at about 12:20 p.m., agents were called again to the 700 block of 55th Street in East St. Louis.

Both investigations remained ongoing as of Sunday morning. No other information was available on the victims or what lead up to their deaths.

This is a breaking news story. 5 On Your Side will update it as more information becomes available.

Resources for crime victims

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has the Neighborhood Healing Network, which serves people who have experienced crime, violence or been the victim of an incident that caused trauma.

Cure Violence is an international organization that is present in a handful of St. Louis neighborhoods. Violence interrupters are trained to de-escalate violent situations within their own communities.

