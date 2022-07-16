Body of 38-year-old man found Wednesday in Lincoln County, Missouri

Hank Thomas Knoll's cause of death is being investigated.

LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. — The body of a 38-year-old man was found in the area of Highway KK and Ridge Road in Lincoln County, Missouri, Wednesday.

In a Facebook post detailing the incident, the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said the body had been identified as Hank Thomas Knoll, 38.

The post said Knoll's cause of death is being investigated by the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office and the Lincoln County Coroner.

Knoll's body was found after citizens in the area reported the body.

It's not known how long the body was there before being reported.

No other information about Knoll's death was released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office at 636-528-6100 or email Captain David Hill at dhill@lcsomo.gov. You can also submit a tip at https://lcsomo.gov/crime-tip.

This is a developing story. As more information is confirmed, the story will be updated.