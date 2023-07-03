Man's body recovered from Big River Monday morning in House Springs, Missouri

The man was reportedly last seen while jumping from a nearby bluff into the river.

HOUSE SPRINGS, Mo. — A man was found dead in the Big River Monday morning after he went missing while jumping from bluffs at Rockford Beach Park.

According to a Facebook post from the High Ridge Fire Protection District, firefighters were called to the beach shortly before 7:50 Sunday night for a potential drowning.

At the scene, firefighters were told that a man had been jumping from a nearby bluff into the Big River, and had not been seen for more than an hour.

A boat and drone were sent to scan the river and shoreline for the missing man. Rescuers also used sonar equipment to scan the area where the man was last seen, the post said.

The search continued until 11:30 p.m., when rescuers and the Missouri State Highway Patrol's Water Patrol Division called off the search for the night.

Monday morning, the search resumed for the man. At about 10:35 a.m., his body was found while High Ridge firefighters and MSHP Water Patrol were searching the river in a boat to scan underwater using sonar, the post said.

The man's identity was not immediately released.