ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Police found a body at the scene of a van that was on fire in north county overnight.

The St. Louis County Police Department said officers from the North County Police Cooperative responded to the 6100 block of Ella Ave. around midnight in Wellston, near its border with the city's Hamilton Heights neighborhood.

A body was found at the scene of the burning van, which was parked next to an apartment building. Police didn't confirm whether the body was found inside or near the van.

The person's age, gender and cause of death have not been released.

The North County Police Cooperative is investigating.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.

More local stories:

RELATED: DOJ: Large number of guns used in violent crime sold at same pawn shop, 3 charged

RELATED: Enterprise Center increases cleaning for Arch Madness because of coronavirus concerns

RELATED: Innocent woman killed in 'running gun battle' in St. Louis Thursday

RELATED: Everything we know about coronavirus in the St. Louis area

RELATED: Man found guilty of 2018 murder of Alton woman