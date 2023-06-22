Sheriff: Woman charged with murder in Farmington man's death on the run after removing GPS monitor

Authorities say the victim was identified as 28-year-old Anthony D. O'Harver of Farmington.

ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Francois County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in finding a woman charged with first-degree murder in connection to a body found rolled up in carpet three years ago.

According to a Facebook post from the department Thursday, 29-year-old Megan Cole was charged in March 2020 with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, tampering with physical evidence in felony prosecution, and abandonment of a corpse.

On June 14, Cole received a bond of $500,000 through the St. Francois County Circuit Court with the condition of house arrest and GPS monitoring. Cole reportedly removed her GPS monitoring device Thursday and left her home in Farmington, Missouri. She has not been located since removing the device.

Cole was originally charged after an investigation by the department showed her involvement in the death of a Farmington man. Police say his body was found rolled up in a carpet.

Cole and a 24-year-old man, who police have not identified, were both arrested for their role in the incident.

Authorities say the victim was identified as 28-year-old Anthony D. O'Harver from Farmington. The body was discovered in the early morning hours of March 29, 2020. St. Francois County deputies responding to a property damage call found the body near the property of the person reporting the damage.

There is an active arrest warrant with no bond for the same charges against Cole.

If anyone has information on Cole's whereabouts, please contact the department at 573-756-3252, Central Dispatch at 573-431-3131 or your local law enforcement agency.