ST. LOUIS — A body was discovered on the platform of the MetroLink station across from Busch Stadium in downtown St. Louis early Tuesday morning.

Shortly after 5 a.m., the body was discovered on the Stadium Station platform. Crews with 5 On Your Side spotted crime scene tape along both entrances to the station.

A spokesperson with Bi-State Development confirmed to 5 On Your Side that both eastbound and westbound MetroLink trains are not stopping at the Stadium Station "until further notice." Shortly thereafter, Metro confirmed normal service had resumed at Stadium Station.

The circumstances surrounding the death of the person remains unknown. Police continue to investigate.

This story will be updated.

