Body of Fort Leonard Wood soldier found after kayaking on Gasconade River

FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. — The body of a Fort Leonard Wood soldier was found after he went missing while kayaking on the Gasconade River.

In a press release, Fort Leonard Wood officials said Specialist Joshua J. Morrison was found dead. They did not provide specifics on where or when his body was found.

Before his body was found, Morrison was last seen in the area of Ruby’s Landing after kayaking on the Gasconade River in Waynesville, Missouri. Fort officials didn't say when he was last seen before being found.

Fort Leonard Wood first responders and special agents with the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command worked with local police and fire officials on search and rescue efforts along the river.

Thursday's release said they are continuing to work with local law enforcement on an ongoing investigation.