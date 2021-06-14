Body found in Bourbeuse River

UNION, Mo. — An investigation is underway after a man’s body was found in the Bourbeuse River Monday morning.
At around 10:30 a.m., kayakers found the body in the river just east of the Highway 50 bridge, according to the Union Police Department. The body was recovered by Union Fire Rescue and a Union police detective.
Police said the victim was 20-30 years old. He has not been identified.
No other information, including the cause of death, has been released. This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side confirms more details.