Body found in Bourbeuse River

UNION, Mo. — An investigation is underway after a man’s body was found in the Bourbeuse River Monday morning.

At around 10:30 a.m., kayakers found the body in the river just east of the Highway 50 bridge, according to the Union Police Department. The body was recovered by Union Fire Rescue and a Union police detective.

Police said the victim was 20-30 years old. He has not been identified.