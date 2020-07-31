Body found in Franklin County field

The body was found in a field in the 700 block of Danimac Road Thursday afternoon

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. — An investigation is underway after a body was found in a field in Franklin County Thursday afternoon.

At around 2:12 p.m., the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office was called to the field in the 700 block of Danimac Road off of County Line Road for a report of a body being found.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they found a car that had been stuck in a field with a body lying nearby, according to a Facebook post.

Due to the decomposition of the body, it was taken to the medical examiner’s office to help with identification.