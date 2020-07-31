Body found in Franklin County field

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. — An investigation is underway after a body was found in a field in Franklin County Thursday afternoon.
At around 2:12 p.m., the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office was called to the field in the 700 block of Danimac Road off of County Line Road for a report of a body being found.
When deputies arrived on the scene, they found a car that had been stuck in a field with a body lying nearby, according to a Facebook post.
Due to the decomposition of the body, it was taken to the medical examiner’s office to help with identification.
No other information about this incident has been released. This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.