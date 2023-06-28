Body found in Forest Park on Wednesday

Officials had not confirmed the person's cause of death as of Wednesday.

ST. LOUIS — A suspicious death investigation is underway after a body was found Wednesday in Forest Park.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department's Real Time Crime Center confirmed that police received a report at around 1 p.m. that a body had been found near the intersection of Grand and Union, which is at the northeast end of the park.

It was unclear how long the body had been in the park before being found.

Located in the heart of St. Louis, Forest Park is one of the country's largest urban parks at around 1,300 acres, according to the city's parks division.