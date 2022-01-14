Body recovered from grain silo in Wentzville

5 On Your Side was told the victim was an adult, but no other details about the victim were provided.

WENTZVILLE, Mo. — An investigation is underway after a body was recovered from a grain silo in a rural part of Wentzville Thursday night.

At around 9:16 p.m., the St. Charles Ambulance District was called to Mexico Road for a possible fall into a grain silo. The Urban Search and Rescue team was also called to the scene.

The team created holes in the side of the silo to let out the product inside, which was soybeans. After letting out some of the soybeans, they located the victim.

The ambulance district told 5 On Your Side the victim was an adult but didn’t provide any further details. It is also unknown how the victim got into the silo.