Police trying to identify body found in Jefferson County pond Sunday evening

Hillsboro police responded to a pond off of State Highway B after a citizen told them they'd found human remains

HILLSBORO, Mo. — Police are trying to identify a man whose remains were found Sunday evening in a Hillsboro pond.

The Hillsboro Police Department said that it responded shortly after 6 p.m. to a pond on the 4700 block of State Highway B, where a citizen told police they found what they believed to be human remains.

Officers found a man dead in the water. "Our initial assessment of decomposition indicates the male has been in the water for an extended period of time," the department said.

The Hillsboro Fire Protection District deployed its water rescue team to remove the body, which was then taken to the Office of the Regional Medical Examiner. At this point in the investigation, it is unclear how the man died or how long he had been in the pond.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.