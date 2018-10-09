ST. LOUIS — Fire crews are working to pull a body out of the Mississippi River just south of downtown St. Louis.

Employees at Osage Marine in the 1700 block of South Wharf Street called for firefighters for help at 10:15 Monday morning. It’s not clear at this time who first discovered the body, officials said.

The St. Louis Fire Department spokesperson said it’s too soon to know how long the body has been in the water or whom it might be.

Since the body was discovered on the Illinois side of the river, the case will be turned over to Illinois State Police.

