TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. — Town and Country police found a body Wednesday morning after pulling an SUV out of a small pond at The Estates at Town and Country Crossing.

Police believe the car barreled through a parking lot and brick sign around 1 a.m. before ending up in the pond.

KSDK

A 5 On Your Side crew spotted tire tracks in the grass that led up to the edge of the water.

It is not yet known what caused the incident.

The cause of death is also unknown.

