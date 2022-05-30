Body found in Meramec River in north Jefferson County

Crime scene investigation units from the St. Louis County Police Department and Jefferson County Sheriff's Department were sent to the scene.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — First responders confirm a body was found Monday evening in the Meramec River in north Jefferson County. State and local law enforcement agents were at the scene.

The body wasn't recovered from the river as of 6:40 p.m., a spokesperson with the Rock Community Fire Protection District said.

Later, investigators ruled out a drowning incident, a spokesperson with the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

The call reporting the body happened around 4 p.m. It was seen near the end of Cecos Lane.

Crime scene investigation units from the St. Louis County Police Department and Jefferson County Sheriff's Department were sent to the scene. Members of the Missouri State Highway Patrol were also there until the incident was no longer considered a possible drowning

Crime scene investigators may have more information once the body has been recovered and examined, the sheriff's department spokesperson said. The body doesn't appear to have any obvious injuries. The official cause and manner of death would be determined by the Jefferson County Medical Examiner's Office.

The victim's name has not been released.

Earlier Monday, a teen was rescued from the Meramec River in Castlewood State Park. Friends pulled him out of the river. He was underwater for about 15 minutes, police said.

Emergency crews arrived at the scene as friends were pulling the man out of the water. He was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition, the fire official said.

Officials with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources also responded to the scene.