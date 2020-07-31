Man's body found in Missouri River in St. Louis County

The St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is investigating

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A man's body was pulled from the Missouri River near Pelican Island in north St. Louis County Thursday afternoon.

Just before 4 p.m., St. Louis County police officers responded to a call for a welfare check of a person spotted in the river. The officers and St. Louis firefighters found the dead man in the water.

He has not been identified.

The St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is investigating. Anyone who had information about this incident is asked to call the department at 636-529-8210 or call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477 to remain anonymous and potentially receive a reward.