ST. LOUIS – An investigation is underway after a body was found outside of an elementary school in St. Louis’ Fox Park neighborhood.

Police responded to the 2600 block of Ohio Avenue around 8:35 a.m., outside KIPP Wisdom Academy, where a man’s body was found.

Police said the incident is being handled as a sudden death.

The following letter was sent to parents Monday morning,

'We are reaching out to let you know about an incident that occurred on Ohio Avenue, in front of our school building, outside of school hours. A body was discovered early Monday morning, police were called, and authorities responded immediately.

Because the police blocked Ohio Avenue to conduct their investigation, arrival took place on Iowa Avenue, at the rear of the building.

As this is an active police investigation, we cannot comment on the specifics of this situation. The police confirmed that the incident is in no way connected to the school. Our intention is to keep normal school operations. '