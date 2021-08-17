Body found in river near Arnold

The victim has not been identified

ARNOLD, Mo. — An investigation is underway after a body was found in the Mississippi River near Arnold.

Tuesday morning, a body was first reported to be in the water at Cliff Cave Park in Oakville. St. Louis County police told 5 On Your Side the body was recovered further south near Arnold where the Mississippi and Meramec rivers come together.

Officials with Rock Community Fire and Missouri water patrol worked together to recover the body, police said.