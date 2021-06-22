Clayton police investigating after body found in park pond

Police are working to determine the cause of death

CLAYTON, Mo. — Police are investigating after a body was found in a pond at Shaw Park in Clayton Monday night.

Clayton police were first called to the scene at around 7:45 p.m. for an unknown object in the pond at Chapman Plaza, which is near Forsyth and Brentwood boulevards. Officers discovered it was the partially submerged body of a male.

Police said there was no obvious cause of death. The body was taken to the medical examiner's office for an autopsy. Officers are working to determine the person's identity and age.

Anyone with information should contact the Clayton Police Department at (314)290-8444.