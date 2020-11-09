Body found on I-64 median in Metro East

State police said a person passing by the scene near Kingshighway called in the report at about 9 a.m.

WASHINGTON PARK, Ill. — Police are investigating after a body was found in the median of Interstate 64 in the Metro East in what appears to be a hit-and-run.

Illinois State Police confirmed with 5 On Your Side officers responded to I-64 near Kingshighway in Washington Park.

State police said a person passing by the scene called in the report at about 9 a.m.

ISP has not released any further details at this time.

The view from Sky5 showed several emergency responders standing in the median area and on the shoulder of the interstate. There were tire marks on the pavement. Several metal poles connected by a string of cables were knocked down.

Eastbound traffic will be restricted to one lane for an "extended period of time," ISP said.