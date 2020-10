Officials have not confirmed a gender of the victim or said what happened

ST CHARLES, Mo. — A body was pulled out of the Mississippi River in St. Charles Friday afternoon.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said emergency crews responded to a report of a person in the water at Two Branch Marina. Crews recovered a body from the river.

Officials have not confirmed a gender of the victim or said what happened.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.